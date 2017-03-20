News roundup: Edwards, Broome to speak at statewide economic summit … Alex Bregman named 2017 Honorary National Fund chair for LSU Alumni Association … Emergent Method completes study for Las Vegas economic alliance

Editor’s Note: There are still a few spots left to attend the Statewide Economic Development Summit on April 11. An earlier story was incorrect.

The bigger picture: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will speak at the upcoming Statewide Economic Development Summit. The summit will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 11 at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge, 4728 Constitution Ave. The nine regional development organizations across the state will convene for the summit, which will look at site selection trends, the region’s talent pipeline, small business strategies, transportation and infrastructure, and more. Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson will provide an outlook of LED’s plans for 2017. See the full agenda. Register and get more information.

Membership drive: The LSU Alumni Association has kicked off its membership campaign, and former Tiger baseball star Alex Bregman is once again helping the organization to increase its membership numbers. Bregman, an infielder for the Houston Astros, is the association’s 2017 Honorary National Fund Chair. Bregman will help his alma mater raise money for the LSU Alumni Association Annual Fund to support awards, scholarships and other programs. Bregman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft. Get more information.

Completed: Baton Rouge-based Emergent Method says it has completed a study for the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, which leads regional economic development for southern Nevada. The study, last updated in 2011, focuses on refining target industries in southern Nevada and identifying emerging economic opportunities for the region. The study outlines seven industry clusters in southern Nevada for stakeholders to actively grow over a five-year period. The clusters include: business headquarters and services; emerging technology; logistics, manufacturing and supply chain management; autonomous systems; finance, banking, and insurance services; health care services and medical education; and gaming, tourism and conventions. Emergent Method was hired in late 2016 to update the study.