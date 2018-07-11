News roundup: East Baton Rouge Kids’ Orchestra awarded $48,000 grant … New Orleans mayor says property management department was ‘cesspool’ of harassment … Louisiana music venues featured in new music video

Orchestra news: East Baton Rouge nonprofit, Kids’ Orchestra, was awarded $48,000 from the United Thank Offering of the Episcopal Church, according to an Episcopal Church announcement. UTO grants are awarded for projects that address human needs and help alleviate poverty. Kids’ Orchestra underwent two rounds of grant application review before receiving the grant, first at the state and then on the national level. The organization is one of 34 projects to receive one of these grants and the only one from Louisiana. Read the full announcement.

Cesspool: New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city’s property management department had become a cesspool where sexual harassment flourished for years. She has fired department leaders, and said last week that she hopes new city rules and training will help prevent anything similar. The allegations center on 73-year-old Herman Hogues who had several complaints of harassment reported against him. However, he says the women would sometimes pull up their dresses and dance and called it “innocent horseplay.” Read the full story.

Cajundome: The Daily Advertiser reports country music singer Thomas Rhett has released a music video featuring footage from his two May stops in Louisiana, where he played at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City and the Cajundome in Lafayette. Read the full story.