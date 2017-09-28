News roundup: Early voting starts Saturday … New West Feliciana Hospital to open Monday after delay … Edwards proclaims Oct. 1-7 Louisiana Manufacturing Week

Cast your ballot: Early voting for the Oct. 14 election begins Saturday and runs through Oct. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily—excluding Sunday, Oct. 1. Voters in all 64 parishes will decided the race for state treasurer and three constitutional amendments. Additional races at the district and local levels also are taking place in some parishes. Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.

Doors open: A new $27.7 million hospital is finally set to open in St. Francisville Monday after being delayed by a holdup with paperwork that needed to be process by a Medicare subcontractor. The 53,000-square-foot critical care facility is located on 12 acres behind the old West Feliciana Parish Hospital. The old hospital operated since the mid-1970s and has been shuttered for the new facility, which originally was scheduled to open in late August.

Pen to paper: Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation establishing the week of Oct. 1-7 as Louisiana Manufacturing Week. Workforce groups and educators will use the week to highlight careers in manufacturing. LED FastStart also will partner with the Dream it. Do it network, an initiative to showcase available opportunities in manufacturing to children and teens, to facilitate events throughout the state. Edwards signed the proclamation during a ceremony held at the Elmer Chocolate production facility in Ponchatoula. Read more.