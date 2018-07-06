News roundup: Dr. John Ochsner of Ochsner Health System dies … Baton Rouge Music Studios rebranding … Former state trooper pleads guilty in overtime case

Rest in peace: Dr. John Ochsner, whose father Alton founded the Ochsner Health System, has died at 91 years old. The cardiac surgeon earned his medical degree from Tulane University. Ochsner devoted almost 60 years of his life to health care in New Orleans and served in numerous community and civic organizations, according to an Ochsner Health System announcement. He performed the first heart transplant in the Gulf South region in 1970 and just four years later implanted a heart pacemaker in the youngest patient ever. He helped initiate valve and coronary surgery, performed over 12,000 surgeries and authored more than 300 medical publications.

New name: Baton Rouge Music Studios on Burbank Drive is changing its name to The Real School of Music as part of a rebrand for the company since it became part of a chain of music schools based in Massachusetts. Doug Gay, Real School of Music managing partner said in an email, that the organization is looking to expand in the Gulf Coast region.

Guilty as charged: A former Louisiana state trooper has pleaded guilty to committing malfeasance in office by putting false information on traffic tickets he wrote during overtime shifts. Jimmy Allen Rogers was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay more than $2,500 in restitution after he pleaded guilty Thursday. The 35-year-old Rogers was charged after a statewide investigation of the Local Area Compensated Enforcement program. That traffic-ticket program was intended to raise money for district attorneys, public defenders and law enforcement agencies. Read the full story.