News roundup: Dow Chemical partners with LSU for robotics mentoring … Tulane sets fundraising record … Public schools will now teach parents, students about porn  

iRobot: LSU mechanical engineering student Brett Dupree secured a $13,000 grant from Dow Chemical to help fund the LSU College of Engineering’s Society of Peer Mentors Robotics Mentoring team, according to an LSU announcement. The team from LSU leads regional elementary, middle and high school teams in robotics competitions and tech challenges to coach the next generation of engineers. Read the full announcement.

Shattered: Tulane University says it broke its previous fundraising record with more than $150 million donated during its 2017-2018 fiscal year. In an announcement on Tuesday, the university said it received gifts from 25,000 donors, including nearly 6,000 first-time donors. Among the major donations were $25 million from the family of Dr. John Winton Deming to name the John W. Deming Department of Medicine and a $10 million gift from Tulane alumni Steven and Jann Paul to build the Steven and Jann Paul Hall for Science and Engineering. Read the full story.

Graphic: A new law that went into effect today makes the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education provide specific information about the dangers of pornography in schools, KNOE-TV reports. Per the law, passed in May, schools will warn parents and students about the dangers of sexually-charged cyber-bullying and the dangers of internet interaction with strangers. The program also gives parents a list of free internet filters to block specific sites. This law is just one of more than 400 that passed during the regular legislative session in May. Read the full story.