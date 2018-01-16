News roundup: DOTD, city-parish hosting meetings on proposed closures for Kansas City Southern Railroad maintenance, rehabilitation project … Baton Rouge tech ventures invited to apply for AT&T accelerator program … NYC sues five oil companies for contributing to global warming

Crossing over: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, along with the city-parish, is holding two public meetings on the proposed Mid City street grid impact related to the planned Kansas City Southern Railroad rehabilitation project. The meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at New St. John Baptist Church, 1455 South St., and at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at McKowen Baptist Church, 1255 Louise St. DOTD is proposing to fix 10 railroad street crossings and permanently close six others.

Accepting applications: Innovative education technology ventures in the Baton Rouge area can apply for the 2018 AT&T Aspire Accelerator program. In its fourth year, the program works with companies using technology to strengthen schools and help students succeed. For-profit and nonprofit companies can apply. Chosen participants will receive $125,000 from AT&T and will have access to services and mentors in the ed-tech industry. The application deadline is Saturday, Jan. 27, and the program begins in April. Get more information.

Global warming: New York City is suing five major oil companies, claiming they have contributed to global warming. The city will be seeking billions in the lawsuit to recoup money spent by the city for resiliency efforts related to climate change, Mayor Bill de Blasio says. The defendants in the city’s federal lawsuit are BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell. A BP spokesman declined The Associated Press’ offer to comment. Meanwhile, a Shell spokesman says climate change is a complex issue that should not be addressed by the courts. The other three did not immediately comment. The lawsuit follows the city’s announcement that it plans to divest its pension funds from fossil fuel companies.