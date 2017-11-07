News roundup: Dirt moving on Drusilla office space … Edwards to be inducted into LSU Military Hall of Honor … Following LSU and Penn State, Florida State indefinitely suspends Greek life after pledge’s death

Moving dirt: Dirt is moving on a new office building under construction on Drusilla Lane near the Drusilla Village Shopping Center. Wolfe Washauer bought the properties at 3266 and 3280 Drusilla Lane for $840,000 in March. At the time, Washauer told Daily Report he planned to demolish the house and antique store on the property to make way for 28,000- to 30,000-square-feet of office space with individual offices suites. It’s unclear if any of Washauer’s plans have changed. He did not return calls seeking comment.

Hall of Honor: Gov. John Bel Edwards is one of eight distinguished LSU alumni who will be inducted into the university’s Military Hall of Honor during LSU Salutes 2017 on Friday. The ceremony will be held during the Commandant’s Luncheon at The Club at LSU Union Square. Major Gen. Hunt Downer, former Louisiana House speaker, is the keynote speaker. Edwards and the other inductees will also be recognized prior to the Arkansas-LSU football game on Saturday.

Suspended: Following in the footsteps of LSU and Penn State, Florida State is at least the third university this year to indefinitely suspend Greek life because of alcohol-related tragedies. University President John Thrasher announced the indefinite suspension on Monday following the death of a junior pledge. Greek life members may only conduct meetings with the university or their national chapter. They are prohibited from participating in organized homecoming activities next week. LSU had a one-month suspension and continues to ban alcohol at Greek parties after the hazing death of 18-year old Maxwell Gruver in September. Penn State took similar measures during the spring following the death of a 19-year old student. Read more.