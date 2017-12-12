News roundup: Democrat challenging Garret Graves for 6th Congressional District seat … Blanco speaking at ULL commencement … Charming Charlie files for bankruptcy

The challenger: A Democratic land surveyor has emerged in the 6th Congressional District with the intention of challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves for the seat next year. Justin DeWitt announced his candidacy Monday to represent the Baton Rouge-based district, saying that the 2016 flooding that swamped the region persuaded him to run for Congress. DeWitt, whose home flooded, says the nation’s disaster response system doesn’t work for victims, and he wants to push for changes. Graves, a former state coastal official, is in his second term representing the district. The election will be held Nov. 6.

Pressing on: Just days after former Democratic Gov. Kathleen Blanco announced she’s undergoing treatment for an incurable form of cancer that has spread to her liver, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette says she will speak at its fall commencement on Friday. Blanco, who served from 2004 to 2008, publicly announced her cancer diagnosis Sunday. But Blanco’s family tells the USA Today Network of Louisiana she is feeling stronger after recovering from her first treatment. Blanco has deep ties to ULL. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business education from the university in 1964 and her husband, Raymond Blanco, retired as vice president for student affairs in 2008 after serving in many roles during 46 years at the university. Read more.

All that glitters: Houston-based fashion jewelry chain Charming Charlie has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and entered into a restructuring agreement with lenders and equity sponsors, Reuters reports. The retailer says it has secured $20 million in debtor-in-possession financing from a majority of its existing term loan lenders and entered into a $35 million asset-backed loan with current lenders. The retailer, which has a Baton Rouge location at Perkins Rowe, also plans to close underperforming locations and simplify business operations—though the majority of stores will operate as usual. Read more.