News roundup: D’Agostino Pasta Company unveils new product packaging … Walk-On’s has North Carolina on its mind … More households ditch landlines for cellphones

Makeover: Following the advice of supermarkets like Rouses Market and Whole Foods, Baton Rouge-based D’Agostino Pasta Company has unveiled a new logo and redesigned the packaging for its products on the shelves of grocery stores throughout southeast Louisiana. The company says the boxes are now smaller to fit grocery space more efficiently and include colors that offer a better visual to consumers. The company commissioned Red Six Media, a graduate company of the LSU Innovation Park’s Student Incubator, to redesign the packaging. The D’Agostino Pasta Company distributes its products to 75 stores and restaurants in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

New market: Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is eyeing Charlotte, North Carolina, for its next out-of-state expansion, the Charlotte Business Journal reports. Walk-On’s co-founder Brandon Landry says he’s currently in talks with a “very interested” party in Charlotte, one of several southeastern U.S. cities the company is looking to expand into over the next year. “We don’t announce it until it’s signed, sealed and delivered, but we’re very confident we’ll sell that market soon,” Landry says of Charlotte. Read more.

On the phone: More Americans are ditching landlines at home and opting only for cellphone service, The Associated Press reports. A new U.S. government study released today shows that 50.8% of U.S. homes and apartments had only cellphone service in the latter half of 2016, the first time such households attained a majority in the survey. Roughly 45.9% homes and apartments have landline phones. The remaining households have no phone service at all. Meanwhile, more than 39% of U.S. households have both landline and cellphone service. Read more.