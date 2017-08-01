News Roundup: Cypress Title exercises option, buys its City Farm office … New music venue opening in Mid City … Political ads harm women candidates more, study says

New ownership: Cypress Title, a commercial and residential title company, bought its Baton Rouge branch office location at City Farm from Fourty-Four Holdings LLC in a deal that closed today. Bryan Denison, co-owner of Cypress Title, says the company held an option on the property since it moved to the new development near Towne Center last year. “We rented it as a tenant technically while we got our ducks in a row (until) we had enough cash to make the deal work,” Denison says. Fourty-Four Holdings bought the building from City Farm Developer Dantin Bruce Development for $1.03 million in late 2015. Denison declined to disclose the new sale price.

Opening soon: A new music venue is opening in Mid City. Owners James Fogle and Steve Levine are hosting the first show at Mid City Ballroom on Aug. 11, when Alvin Youngblood Hart and opener Chris Leblanc will play at the newly-renovated space. The building, formerly home to a church on South Acadian Thruway, will also house the Baton Rouge Music Exchange, a vintage shop that opened two years ago on Perkins Road. The music shop will open at the end of August. The owners say the new concert venue will feature rock, blues and jazz shows, and will have earlier shows than typical venues.

On the attack: Political attack ads are more potent against women, a new study suggests, especially females running as a Democrat. Tulane University researcher Mirya Holman co-authored the new study, which was published online in the journal Political Behavior. Voters may be more susceptible to political attacks against women, Holman found, especially if the attack targets the candidate’s leadership skills. “(Women) need to both be a strong leader and work well with others,” Holman says in a Tulane news release. “Male candidates don’t necessarily have to be both of those things. Women who run for public office have to, in many ways, be all things to all people.” The vast majority of women who run for office in the U.S. run as Democrats, Holman notes.