News roundup: Crown Crafts post lower quarterly earnings … Edwards participating in discussion on Trump’s infrastructure plan … Senate Judiciary Committee endorses Brandon Fremin for US attorney in Baton Rouge

Not as much: Gonzales-based Crown Crafts today reported that its quarterly earnings fell to $531,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, one year ago. The decline in earnings is attributed to a retail customer filing for bankruptcy, the company’s acquisitions of Carousel Designs and Sassy last year, audit fees and the federal tax overhaul. Read more.

Round the table: Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Washington D.C. Monday to discuss President Donald Trump’s infrastructure plan as well as infrastructure challenges in Louisiana, the governor’s office says. Edwards will participate in a roundtable with federal, state, and local leaders. Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation, also will attend.

Stamp of approval: The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has endorsed Brandon Fremin to be U.S. Attorney in Baton Rouge. Fremin, a former East Baton Rouge Parish assistant district attorney and federal prosecutor, was nominated for the position in November. The committee signed off on his nomination today and endorsed Kurt Englehardt to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the Fifth Circuit and Barry Ashe to be U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans. The nominees now go before the full Senate.