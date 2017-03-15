News roundup: Cristo Rey Baton Rouge names Carissa Graves as corporate work study director … Forum 35 accepting applicants for annual Public Education Project … Finalists announced for Get Started Louisiana pitch contest

Study session: Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School has named Carissa Graves as its new corporate work study program director. Graves starts her new job on Monday. She will oversee all of the school’s work study activities, which are a cornerstone of Cristo Rey’s education model. Students at the private Cristo Rey school pay for their tuition through the school’s work study program, which provides on-the-job experiences—and pay—at local businesses. Graves has served as an AmeriCorps volunteer, working in urban Michigan’s public school system and later in Washington, D.C., and has taught at private and public charter schools in California, Washington, D.C., and Baton Rouge. She’s also a member of the Volunteer Louisiana Commission, which supports community service programs in the state. Graves is the wife of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, whose congressional district includes much of the Baton Rouge area. Read a recent Business Report story on Cristo Rey.

A helping hand: Forum 35 is accepting applications for its annual Public Education Project, which supports education initiatives in the Baton Rouge area. Through PEP, Forum 35 partners with one school each year to provide resources and opportunities for students. The project includes a large-scale summer renovation and cleanup project at the partner school, a small-scale spring cleanup project, access to young professional volunteers and one Learning on Location grant each semester. To be eligible for the project, schools must be a public charter or traditional public school in Baton Rouge that serves low-income students and offers either elementary or middle school education. The deadline for applications is March 31. More information can be found online and email all completed applications to Neva Butkus at Neva@Forum35.org.

Pitch perfect: Cox Business and Inc. magazine have announced five finalists for the Get Started Louisiana pitch contest. The five finalists will compete on March 22 for a $10,000 grand prize. More than 60 business applied. Four of the five finalists are based in New Orleans: Happy Mop Inc., Haring Laboratories Inc., Instapath Bioptics LLC and VR Arcade NOLA. The other finalist is Youngsville-based RNvention. Representatives from each of the companies will pitch their idea to a panel of experts during the final round of the competition taking place on Wednesday, March 22, at Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St., New Orleans, during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week. One winner will be selected to receive cash prizes and a Cox Business technology package valued at $10,000. Get more information on the finalists and register to attend.