News roundup: CPEX releases The Complete Streets Toolkit … Bettsie Baker Miller chairs Broome’s Blight Strike Team … Jeff Landry breaks ribs in Montana snowboarding accident

Complete streets: The Center for Planning Excellence has released The Complete Streets Toolkit, a guide for government agencies and advocates interested in enhancing pedestrian, bicycle and transit usage in their neighborhoods and towns. The toolkit includes sample maps, data compilations and outreach materials. It draws on the results of the 2017 Sustainable Transportation Action Committee Pilot Project, which highlighted the challenges and opportunities to improve the walking, biking and transit usage in the Florida Boulevard and Foster Drive corridor. View The Complete Streets toolkit.

Cleaning up: Former BREC commissioner Bettsie Baker Miller will chair Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s Blight Strike Team. The group has been tasked with reviewing the city-parish’s blight elimination process and recommending changes to improve remediation efforts in East Baton Rouge Parish. The team includes representatives from 22 local civic and government groups such as the Blight Court and Together Baton Rouge. The Blight Strike Team will meet for the first time at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 1. Read more.

Recuperating: Attorney General Jeff Landry is recuperating after breaking six ribs in a snowboarding accident over the Mardi Gras holiday. The accident happened in Montana, where Landry was vacationing with his family. The Republican attorney general says he fell during whiteout conditions that rolled in while he was snowboarding down a mountain, making him unable to see his own boots. In a phone interview today, Landry says his travel schedule—and his ability to talk—are limited because of discomfort. But he says he’s been working from his home in Broussard. Read more.