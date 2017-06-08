News roundup: Copeland’s plans grand opening for Batch 13 Biscuits and Bowls … Aspen Dental opening second Louisiana practice in Baton Rouge … Louisiana oil and gas advocates urge Trump to include GOMESA in federal budget

Bonuts and more: Copeland’s Batch 13 Biscuits and Bowls will host a grand opening on Tuesday, which also is the 45th anniversary of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Batch 13, at 4957 Essen Lane, is a new fast-casual concept in the Copeland’s family of restaurants. “We’ve seen a great response from our guests so far, as our team trained through the unique aspects of the concept,” Allison Copeland Donnelly, vice president of Al Copeland Investments’ Restaurant Division, says in a news release. “We’re excited to launch and open our first Batch 13, and give the community the opportunity to taste the new flavors the Copeland’s family of restaurants has to offer.” Batch 13 offers a variety of breakfast, lunch, catering and Grab & Go options.

Opening up: Aspen Dental is opening its second Louisiana practice next Thursday at 13730 Millerville Greens Blvd., Suite 1. The Baton Rouge office is lead by Dr. Robert Hastings and is a brand of Aspen Dental Management Inc. “Our area struggles with a shortage of local dental professionals and I hope to be part of the solution in providing the Baton Rouge community with greater access to affordable oral care and education,” Hastings says in a statement. Aspen Dental offers a range of dental services, including dentures, preventive care and general dentistry. The dental network has more than 600 practices in 36 states. Aspen Dental Management Inc. also has an office in Covington. A third Louisiana practice is opening in Shreveport later this month, according to the company’s website. Read more.

In writing: The Louisiana Oil and Gas Association and the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association have issued a letter to President Donald Trump urging the administration to include the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act in the 2018 federal budget. In a statement, LOGA President Don Briggs says the revenues shared through GOMESA are vital to the health of Louisiana’s working coast. LMOGA President Chris John adds that the passage of the GOMESA took many years and several administrations to pass. The funds should be used for coastal restoration and protection as intended by the Congress, he says. President George W. Bush signed GOMESA into law in 2006. Trump’s budget proposal would end the revenue sharing for Louisiana, Alabama, Texas and Mississippi. Read the full letter.