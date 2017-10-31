News roundup: Comite River Bridge to be dedicated in honor of Joe Greco … eQHealth completes move to new headquarters … US spends $200M a day on weather-related disasters

Honoring: The Comite River Bridge will be dedicated in honor of the late Metro Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Joe Greco during 10 a.m. ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Greco, who died June 30 at the age of 84, pursued the Central Thruway project for 20 years before it was finished, a news release from Councilman Scott Wilson’s office says. Greco will be remembered for his commitment to community service and passion of community development.

Settled in: Baton Rouge-based eQHealth solutions has completed its move to its new headquarters inside the Jefferson-Brentwood building on Jefferson Highway. The health management company says in a news release that the move allows its team to operate from a space equipped with the latest technology. eQHealth President and CEO Glen Golemi previously told Daily Report the company planned to spend $1.4 million renovating a 20,000 square feet of space inside the building for its local employees. Read more.

Pay out: The U.S. is spending more than $200 million a day responding to recent hurricanes and wildfires, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency told Congress today. About 25 million Americans have been impacted by natural disasters in the last 50 days, with more than 4 million now registered for emergency aid, FEMA Administrator Brock Long told the panel. More money will be needed than the $52 billion in emergency relief allocated so far. Read more.