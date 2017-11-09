News roundup: Chemical industry loses lawsuit, freeing up millions in Louisiana tax dollars … Baton Rouge health firm expands services to Canada … Baton Rouge startup launches youth clothing line

Out of escrow: Millions of dollars in Louisiana state taxes have been freed from an escrow account after the chemical industry lost its lawsuit challenging a 2015 sales tax change. The state treasurer’s office said Wednesday that $15.9 million was transferred to state coffers from the Department of Revenue’s escrow account this week. Lawmakers already have earmarked the money for a list of state expenses, though the joint House and Senate budget committee will have to sign off again before the dollars can head to state agencies. The Associated Press has the full story.

Across the borderline: CORE Occupational Medicine, the Baton Rouge-based health company, is expanding it services to Canada. The company says the expansion is the result of rapid growth in recent years. As of last week, CORE began servicing clients across Canada, the first international expansion sine 2015. The company offers occupational medicine services and medical staffing. CORE plans to expand again next year into the Middle East and Asia.

Junior gents: Walt & Finn, a Baton Rouge startup, has launched a new line of clothing focused on “junior gents.” The company is geared toward boys aged 6 to 14, and offers “top-quality technical fabrics with a modern flair.” The kicker, owner Ely Thurmond says in a release, is the clothes will also flex, stretch and wick. “My idea grew out of chasing my son around, trying to slide him into some scratchy, stiff outfit on the way to family parties, nice dinners or special occasions,” Thurmond says. The company currently has a blazer and white oxford available, with polos, shorts, pants and tees coming soon, according to its website.