News roundup: Are charter schools properly funded? … Louisiana fishermen cheer new seafood labeling program … All eyes on Irma

Opposing sides: A case affecting funding for more than 30 Louisiana charter schools is set for arguments before the Louisiana Supreme Court. Charter schools are tax-funded public schools operated by independent organizations under charters approved by state or local education officials. At issue in today’s hearing is whether a group of charter schools that were granted authority to operate by the state’s education board are getting money meant for local school districts. The money is distributed to the districts through a formula approved each year by the Legislature. Read more from The Associated Press.

Out of the water: Louisiana fishermen are cheering a new regulatory program that would require seafood to be labeled with its country of origin, The Courier reports. Beginning next year, the Seafood Import Monitoring Program will target illegal fishing and importation practices. And though some worry if the labeling might negatively affect the seafood industry as a whole, local fishermen and processors are seeing it as a boon. David Chauvin, owner of David Chauvin’s Seafood Co. in Dulac, believes the new regulations will help level the playing field for local fishermen and help the flagging seafood industry in the Gulf of Mexico. Read more from The Courier.

Uncertain path: In the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Harvey, all eyes are on Hurricane Irma—a Category 5 storm roaring toward the northeast Caribbean on a path that could take it to the United States. Irma had sustained winds of 175 mph this morning and was centered about 270 miles east of Antigua, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says. It was moving west at 14 mph. There’s a growing possibility that the storm’s effects could be felt in Florida later this week and over the weekend, though it was still too early to be sure of its future track. Read more from The Associated Press.