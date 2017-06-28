News roundup: Cellcontrol partners with insurer to lower premiums for customers … Community Coffee to release limited edition LSU blend … Feds reject $10.8M in oil lease bids

On the road: Baton Rouge-based Cellcontrol has partnered with Dohrmann Insurance of California to lower commercial insurance premiums for its customers. The program, launched Monday, covers activation costs for Cellcontrol customers, saving them up to 30% on their insurance premiums. Cellcontrol produces technology that blocks mobile devices in cars to reduce distracted driving. The platform—which includes an in-vehicle hardware device and smartphone app—is available for the iPhone and Android. Read more.

Purple and gold: Beginning in July, Community Coffee will release a limited-edition LSU blend that will be available at grocery stores and Walmarts throughout Louisiana. The special dark roast will be available in 16-ounce purple and gold bags. “The LSU Blend is a tribute to both our customers and the vibrant Louisiana community,” says Scott Eckert, vice president of marketing at Community Coffee Company. “We’re excited to give LSU fans a way to celebrate their favorite school, whether they’re enjoying a morning cup at home or prepping for kickoff in Baton Rouge.”

Rejected: The federal government says it has rejected 10 high bids from the most recent Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale because they were too low, while accepting 153 other high bids submitted in March. As the The Associated Press reports, the Bureau of Ocean Energy management says the rejected bids totaled $10.8 million, and each was below fair market value for the tract in question. Those tracts will be offered again at a sale scheduled in August. Bids accepted by the agency totaled nearly $264 million. The August lease sale will be the first in decades to offer every available tract in U.S. waters across the Gulf of Mexico. Since 1983, sales of tracts off Texas have been separate from those in the more popular area off Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.