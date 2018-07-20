News roundup: Casino revenues up everywhere but Baton Rouge … East Baton Rouge Council on Aging opens six new senior centers … How 2017’s tax cuts could affect the state

Hit me: While casino revenues rose statewide, Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos saw their winnings drop 15.6% in June. Louisiana’s 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and the land-based Harrah’s casino took in nearly $224.5 million in winnings during June, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That was up 5.3% from the $213.1 million in June 2017. See the full report.

Partnership gains: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging announced today the agency is opening six new senior centers across the parish. The centers, located at BREC facilities on Highland and Perkins roads and Antioch Boulevard, and in the community of Central, will serve as a hub for the agency’s programming and will offer hot meals, daily activities, education and fitness classes. The centers were made possible by the council’s partnership with BREC. See the full list of senior centers.

Jobs boost: Louisiana could stand to gain more than 2,800 jobs this year as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, according to a growth model created by Washington, D.C.-based think tank Tax Foundation. The growth model estimates that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will create 215,000 full-time equivalent jobs in 2018 in the U.S. The organization also published an interactive map that shows how the tax changes are affecting the country, breaking down each state into its U.S. congressional districts. See the full report.