News roundup: Capital Area United Way raises $107K … US retail sales inch upward … Penn National Gaming completes acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment

Jambalaya success: The Capital Area United way raised a record-breaking $107,220 at its annual Jambalaya Jam in downtown Baton Rouge last Thursday, and awarded Louisiana businesses who competed in the food competition. BASF won first place for the second consecutive year, CF Industries came in second and NuStar Energy L.P. came won third place. Read the full announcement.

Upward creep: U.S. retail sales barely rose in September as a rebound in motor vehicle purchases was offset by the biggest drop in spending at restaurants and bars in nearly two years, Reuters reports. But other details of the report from the Commerce Department today were upbeat and suggested that consumer spending ended the third quarter with strong momentum, which should provide a boost to economic growth despite anticipated drags from weak exports and a struggling housing market. Retail sales in September rose 4.7% from a year ago. Read the full story.



L’Auberge has new owner: Penn National Gaming, Inc. announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. as well as the related divestitures to Boyd Gaming Corporation and the real estate transactions with Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Penn National now has 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions, including the L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge as well as venues in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia. Read the full company announcement.