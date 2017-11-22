News roundup: Cane Land Distilling rum featured in ‘Garden & Gun’ holiday guide … Apple finds illegal student labor at iPhone X plant … ExxonMobil joins effort to reduce natural gas emission

Holiday guide: If you’re looking for gift ideas this holiday season, Garden & Gun magazine suggests Cane Land Distilling Co.’s Parade Spiced Rum. The locally-produced rum is one of the 29 items featured in the magazine’s holiday gift-giving guide of “presents that rise about the rest.” The rum, which has hints of Seville orange, vanilla, and raw sugar, is No. 6 on the list. Check out the slideshow here.

On the clock: Apple says it has found evidence of students working illegally at an iPhone X plant in China, Reuters reports. The smartphone maker, which has been accused of poor labor practices in the past, says a small number of students were voluntarily working more than 11 hours a day as part of an internship program—a violation of Chinese law. The violations announced this week come as Apple seeks to meet iPhone X demand, which began shipping this month. Read more.

Diving in: ExxonMobil has joined seven other big energy companies to cut natural gas emissions, The Wall Street Journal reports. The group, which includes Royal Dutch Shell and BP, is presenting itself as part of the solution to the demands by governments and consumers for more environmentally-friendly energy. ExxonMobil normally stays out of such issues, but in recent months investors and legal challenges have spurred the company to become more engaged with climate change-related issues. Read more.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will return on Monday, Nov. 27. Have a safe and happy holiday.