News roundup: Campus Federal CEO retires after 35 years … Sen. Cassidy declares June 7 National Seersucker Day … New Orleans’ largest local bank buys Arizona capital group

Golden years: After a 35 year career with Campus Federal Credit Union, President and CEO Dawn Harris will retire at the end of the year. During Harris’ tenure, the credit union has grown from serving the LSU campus with 37 employees to serving more than 54,000 people in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport. “My driving purpose was to help others and I have been able to do just that at Campus Federal,” Harris says in news release. “I have the utmost confidence in our leaders and our team to continue to grow, innovate, and keep Campus Federal rooted in our communities.”

Suit up: Make sure your seersucker is ready to wear next month for National Seersucker Day. Sen. Bill Cassidy has declared June 7 as the day to celebrate the fabric made popular in New Orleans in the early 1900s, and he plans to have an official Senate photograph. Seersucker Day has been a tradition on Capitol Hill since the 1990s, when former U.S. Senator Trent Lott brought Seersucker Thursday to Congress in 1996. After the tradition went unobserved in 2012 and 2013, Cassidy brought back National Seersucker Day in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 and has continued the tradition in the Senate with the help of Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California.

Done deal: New Orleans’ largest locally owned bank, Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, has acquired Phoenix Capital Group LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Phoenix Capital has been providing cash flow services, equipment financing and fuel cards to trucking companies across the country since 2001. As part of Gulf Coast Bank, Phoenix Capital will be able to offer more services and competitive fee structures as it expects to see more growth with the increasing popularity of home delivery services. Gulf Coast reported $1.6 billion in total assets in the first quarter of this year.