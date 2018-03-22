News roundup: C. Denise Marcelle rushed from state Capitol on stretcher … Louisiana Veteran Entrepreneurship Program accepting applications … Cutting calories slows aging, protects against age-related diseases, study says

Get well soon: State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, was rushed from a committee hearing on a stretcher today after abruptly walking into a side room while clutching her chest. Paramedics wheeled a woozy Marcelle through a state Capitol hallway following the commotion that temporarily halted a House criminal justice committee hearing. Rep. John Bagneris said Marcelle had collapsed in the side room but added that she was conscious and talking when he saw her. Marcelle didn’t want to go to a hospital but legislators insisted she receive further medical treatment, Bagneris added. Lawmakers resumed the hearing after saying a prayer for Marcelle.

Boot camp: Louisiana active duty military members, reservists and veterans interested in starting a business have until Tuesday, April 17, to submit applications for the Louisiana Veteran Entrepreneurship Program. The program was created last year to boost entrepreneurship opportunities for Louisiana veterans. LVEP includes a three-week, online component followed by a one-day “boot camp” or in-person training. The program strives to have 30% of its graduates launch a business or raise at least $5 million in startup capital. Get more information.

To your health: Slashing your caloric intake by 15% for just two years can slow aging and metabolism, and protect against age-related diseases, according to a new study authored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center researcher Leanne Redman. The study, which appears in today’s issue of Cell Metabolism, found that calorie restriction decreased systemic oxidative stress, which has been tied to age-related neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, as well as cancer, diabetes, and others. Read more.