News roundup: Broome makes ITEP committee pick … Longtime lawmaker reveals cancer diagnosis … Journalist Charlie Rose fired amid sexual misconduct allegations

Join the club: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has selected her designee to a newly-created committee that will review applications for the ITEP from manufacturers. Darryl Gissel, who recently took over as chief administrative officer, will serve as a member of the ITEP review panel. The Metro Council will pick its member at tonight’s meeting, and Edward “Skip” Rhorer, chief civil deputy of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, will also be a member. The school board—the last remaining body that will have a member on the committee—has yet to select its designee. The panel will review and make recommendations on whether to approve or reject ITEP applications.

Legendary lawmaker: Sen. Francis Thompson, one of Louisiana’s longest-serving state lawmakers, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, The News-Star reports. The 76-year-old Delhi Democrat will have surgery next month in Baton Rouge. Thompson was elected to the Louisiana house in 1974 and has served with seven governors dating back to Edwin Edwards’ second term. The only lawmaker who has served for longer is Thompson’s friend, Senate President John Alario, a Westwego Republican who was elected to the House two years before Thompson. The News-Star has the full story.

Wilted Rose: Charlie Rose, the longtime broadcast journalist accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward multiple women, has been fired by CBS. Also, PBS said today it was parting ways with the 75-year-old broadcaster. The Washington Post, which broke the story of Rose’s alleged misconduct, reports the firing from CBS was “effective immediately.” Rose, best known for his namesake interview program on PBS, has co-hosted “CBS This Morning” since 2012. Eight women told the Post Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them between the late 1990s and 2011. Read the full story.