News roundup: Broome announces Women’s Advancement Commission … Rescheduled tour of Old South Baton Rouge set for Friday … OLOL hosts reps from seven academic hospitals

Women’s well-being: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has created a Women’s Advancement Commission to promote policies and services to address the needs of women and girls in the city-parish. The commission will explore ways to improve women’s lives through public policy, the delivery of services and the promotion of cultural norms that advance equity, equality, and safety. Members include Dr. Shon Baker, Dimi Ghawi, Twahna Harris, Rachael Hebert, Valerie Jackson-Jones, Mary Moss, Dianna Payton, Leah Phillips, John Price, Dr. Shanta Proctor, Dr. Valerie Richardson, Jan Ross, Summer Steib, Deborah Sternberg, and Yao Zeng.

On a tour: A tour highlighting community improvements in Old South Baton Rouge will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. The tour, hosted by Councilwoman Tara Wicker, the Old SBR Economic Redevelopment Group and local developers, was originally scheduled for Dec. 8 but was postponed due to snowfall. The tour will begin at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center on East Washington Street and include discussions about current and future neighborhood revitalization plans.

Collaborating: Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is hosting representatives from seven academic medical centers. The representatives who are visiting as part of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education’s Pathway Innovators in Pursuing Excellence in Clinical Learning Environments. OLOL is one of eight institutions participating in the four-year initiative to develop innovative approaches for training future medical professionals. Members of the collaborative are showcasing their work to the OLOL team and observing the hospital’s innovative patient care activities.