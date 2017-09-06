News roundup: BRAF makes $50K grant for Harvey relief … Red River Bank stock offering raises $12M … Walk-On’s expanding to Alabama and Northshore

Helping hand: The Baton Rouge Area Foundation has granted $50,000 to its affiliate in Lake Charles and is continuing to ask for contributions to help communities in southwest Louisiana and east Texas overlooked by the media coverage of Hurricane Harvey. BRAF has been raising money with the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana. The Foundation SWLA uses the funds raised to quickly make grants to local nonprofits that can provide immediate disaster relief.

Dollars and cents: Red River Bancshares has raised close to $12 million in capital through a private stock offering. The funds will be used to support the bank’s growth and position it to take advantage of strategic acquisition opportunities, says Red River Bancshares President and CEO Blake Chatelain. The offering was oversubscribed by $10 million. Red River Bancshares is a privately held corporation headquartered in Alexandria. It has locations in Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Bossier City. The bank will soon open a new branch in Stonewall in DeSoto Parish.

The expansion continues: Walk-On’s Enterprises has signed an area development agreement with four franchisees to open three new restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama. Kirk Broussard, Jacob Cutrera, Johnny Cutrera and Matt Roth plan to open the city’s first Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar in the fall of 2018. Walk-On’s Enterprises President & COO Scott Taylor says the company has had plans to expand to Alabama since it began franchising. Walk-On’s also is set to open its first location in the Northshore near Covington later this month.