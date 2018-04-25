News roundup: BRAC’s Adam Knapp delivering keynote address at BRCC’s spring graduation … Macy’s Backstage opening this summer … Kansas City Southern intermodal service returning to Port of New Orleans

Head of the class: Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp will deliver the keynote address at the Baton Rouge Community College spring graduation. More than 500 students are expected to receive their degrees at the May 25 ceremony. BRCC Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib says Knapp’s experience in local economic growth coincides with the college’s mission, adding graduates can learn about the role they might play in contributing to the region’s workforce and business investment.

Coming soon: Macy’s says it plans to open Macy’s Backstage—its store-within-a-store outlet shop—at the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday, June 2. The 16,200-square-foot discount shop will be located on the first floor of the existing Macy’s department store at the mall. Macy’s announced in February it would open Louisiana’s first Backstage location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing outlet shop rivals retailers like TJ Maxx and Marshalls, and Macy’s credits Backstage shops for lifting its 2017 holiday sales. Macy’s has more than 50 Backstage locations throughout the United States, including seven freestanding locations.

Back and forth: After a 13-year hiatus, Kansas City Southern will relaunch in May its weekly intermodal service between the Port of New Orleans and Wylie, Texas, near the Dallas import market. Port of New Orleans President and CEO Brandy D. Christian says the return of Kansas City Southern will help the port capture a greater market share and will strengthen the port’s position as a seamless freight gateway. Wylie Intermodal Terminal opened for operations in 2015, serving domestic and international intermodal customers.