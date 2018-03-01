News roundup: BRAC, LSU Student Government launch website to connect students with Baton Rouge … Al Gore to speak at Collision 2018 Tech Conference in New Orleans … Trump announces tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Wall Street rattled

Local connections: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is partnering with LSU Student Government and 225 magazine to launch a website enabling university students to explore Baton Rouge offerings. LSU Local launched Feb. 20 and features everything from upcoming arts and music events to local career and internship opportunities, according to a news release. The project aims to connect LSU students with the general community.

Technology and entertainment: Former Vice President Al Gore will speak at the 2018 Collision Tech Conference in New Orleans. Taking place April 30 to May 3, Collision features CEOs of the world’s fastest-growing startups and companies as well as entertainers, investors and the media. More than 20,000 people are expected to attend. Held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, this year’s lineup includes Microsoft President Brad Smith, Reddit Chief Technology Officer Chris Slowe and Investopedia CEO David Siegel. Get more information and pricing details.

Shaken: President Donald Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on foreign-made steel and aluminum rattled Wall Street today and garnered pushback from advisors and fellow Republicans, The Washington Post reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 500 points—or 2%—in early afternoon trading following Trump’s announcement that he would impose a tariff of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminum. Trump is acting on a determination made by the Commerce Department earlier this month that rising import volumes threatened U.S. national security. Read more.