News roundup: BRAC launches web-based community connector platform … Sasol plans to hire 200 more employees at $11B Lake Charles ethane cracker … Louisiana doctors slow to embrace medical marijuana

Linking together: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced today the launch of Connect, a web-based program designed to help newcomers acclimate to the Capital Region. The program matches Pathfinders, or people who move to Baton Rouge for new jobs or other reasons, with City Guides, locals who volunteer to meet up with them, swap stories and answer questions about the city. Connect matches participants through a questionnaire. Once matched, participants are encouraged to meet up for a coffee, a city tour or other activity. Get more information.

New jobs: South Africa-based Sasol says it plans to hire an additional 200 employees at its $11 billion ethane cracker and derivatives project in Lake Charles over the next two years. The energy and chemical company has already hired 500 employees. The new jobs—which pay an average salary of $80,000, would bring the total number of jobs at the plant to 700. Sasol says 93% of the current employees are Louisiana residents and 85% are from Calcasieu Parish. Sasol will begin commissioning seven new units at the facility next year. Sasol is the world’s largest producer of liquid fuels from coal.

New options: Louisiana’s medical marijuana program is edging closer to kickoff, but doctors have been slow to embrace the new medication option. Only two doctors have applied for the permit required to offer medical-grade pot to patients, according to information The Associated Press obtained from the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners under a Public Records Law Medical marijuana is a controversial subject in the conservative Southern state. But Sen. Fred Mills, the Republican pharmacist who sponsored the laws, still hopes to see an uptick in permit requests from doctors when the drug is closer to release next summer. Read more.