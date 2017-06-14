News roundup: Black Lives Matter can’t be sued, attorney says … Restore Louisiana loans available for flood-impacted businesses … Fed raises key interest rate for third time

Taking it to court: An attorney for a prominent activist says a Baton Rouge police officer cannot sue Black Lives Matter because it is a movement and not an organization. The Associated Press reports a federal judge is hearing arguments today about whether to dismiss the officer’s lawsuits against Black Lives Matter and activist DeRay Mckesson of Baltimore. Mckesson was one of nearly 200 protesters arrested after the July 2016 police shooting death of Alton Sterling. The officer was injured during one of the protests. Mckesson’s attorney, William Gibbens, said in a court filing Black Lives Matter doesn’t have a governing body, dues-paying members, bylaws, or a central location. At best, the lawyer argued, it’s a community of interest. Read more.

Open portal: A new source of assistance is available for flood-impacted grocery stores, day care centers, pharmacies and health care and other businesses that provide essential goods and services. The Restore Louisiana Small Business Assistance Program is open for businesses providing for essential services. After June 30, the program will be expanded to include all businesses that meet eligible criteria. A total of $43 million is available for small businesses and nonprofits in the form of no-interest, partially forgivable loans ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The money can be used for repairs or replacing equipment and construction-related expenses. However, construction related expenses are not eligible. Get more information.

Going up: The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate for the third time, demonstrating confidence in the health of the American economy. The New York Times reports the Fed raised the rate to range between 1% and 1.25%, citing the continued strength of job growth and dismissing, for now, the renewed weakness of inflation. The agency also detailed its plans to reduce investment holdings, a step Fed officials expect to take this year. “The labor market has continued to strengthen,” the Fed says in an upbeat statement published after a two-day meeting of its policy-making committee. Economic growth “has been rising moderately so far this year,” the agency says, making no mention of the reported weakness last winter. Read the full story.