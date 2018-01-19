News roundup: ‘Billion Dollar Buyer’ episode feature Hanley’s Salad Dressing pushed back … Icy weather delays opening of Rocca Pizzeria in Mid City … Water pressure concerns rise as frozen pipes thaw

New date: You’ll have to wait a bit longer to watch Hanley Salad Dressing on CNBC’s “Billion Dollar Buyer.” The episode featuring the Baton Rouge-based business will now air on Wednesday, Jan. 31, instead of next week. As such, the viewing party taking place at Rotolo’s Craft & Crust on Ben Hur Road also has been moved to the new date.

Delayed: The freezing temperatures and icy weather that brought much of Baton Rouge to a two-day halt has also delayed the opening of Rocca Pizzeria in Mid City. The restaurant, scheduled to open next Wednesday, will now begin offering dinner service at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Rocca is the newest restaurant concept from Ozzie Fernandez and Gary Kovacs, the founders of Lit Pizza and Izzo’s Illegal Burrito. The restaurant is opening in the space that formerly housed Goûter at the corner of East Drive and Government Street.

Taking the pressure off: LSU remains closed today due to water pressure concerns related to this week’s freezing temperatures. The university in a news release says its priority is maintaining adequate water pressure for its 5,000 on-campus residents and has asked all non-essential employees to remain off campus. The Baton Rouge Water Company also issued a notice on Thursday asking customers to thoroughly check their plumbing lines and turn off water valves if a leak is discovered. Frozen lines can potentially burst when thawing, causing leaks that can be a drain on the water system’s pressure. Pipes thawing after the freezing temperatures also has reportedly caused problems in the New Orleans and in Lafayette.