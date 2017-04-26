News roundup: Bill objects to federal penalties for no health insurance … Uber has made it easier for riders to see their ratings … Trump weighing order to withdraw from NAFTA

Symbolic act: Louisiana House lawmakers are advancing a largely symbolic proposal that would establish a state objection to federal penalties for people who refuse to buy health insurance. As The Associated Press reports, Rep. Paul Hollis, R-Covington, says his bill would express Louisiana’s objection to that provision of the Affordable Care Act. Opponents say Louisiana doesn’t have legal authority to refuse to comply with federal law. When Hollis suggested that may have to be decided in court, critics say Louisiana would be wasting money to defend the legislation. The House Insurance Committee voted 9-4 today to send the measure to the full House for debate. Committee Chairman Kirk Talbot voted for the bill, though he noted a similar provision he successfully passed in 2010 had no effect on the penalties.

Easier to find: Uber just made it easier for you to check your rider rating. The ridesharing service announced today that ratings will now be visible under a rider’s name in the app’s menu. Uber says it hopes the update will remind riders that “mutual respect is an important part of our Community Guidelines.” Much like riders, drivers also can rate Uber customers for engaging in activities like eating in cars, slamming doors or piling in more people than available seat belts. Uber also has adjusted the rating system for POOL trips. Riders who rate POOL trips less than five stars will be asked why. If the reason is beyond a driver’s control, Uber will not council that rating toward a driver’s average. The company says the changes are intended to make the rating system fairer.

In the works: President Donald Trump’s administration is said to be weighing an executive order on withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement, a source familiar with the plan tells The Hill. The measure is in draft form and has been submitted to the White House staff secretary for the final stages of review, the source says. The order could be unveiled later this week or early next week, and changes could be made during the review process. If the administration follows through with the order, it could signal its intent to begin the process of the pulling out of the major trade pact with Canada and Mexico. Trump does not need an executive order to withdraw from NAFTA. Under the trade agreement, any parties are allowed to leave six months after providing written notice to the other countries. Read more.