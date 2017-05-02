News roundup: Bills would eliminate license for hair braiding … Bank of Zachary CEO, other bankers meet with Trump … Most Americans regularly pay for news, survey finds

Moving forward: The House Commerce Committee Monday moved two measures that eliminate the requirement of obtaining a special permit to professionally braid hair, The Manship News Service reports. House Concurrent Resolution 5 would eliminate a law requiring a license from Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology to provide certain hairstyles. In addition, House Bill 468 would permit hairstylists to practice braiding without a license. Both bills are by Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro, who says they would help put people to work and encourage new businesses. State law currently requires 500 hours of instruction to obtain the permit, which includes education in health, sanitation and the history and culture of braiding. Read more.

Face to face: Bank of Zachary CEO Preston L. Kennedy was among 100 community bankers and staffers from the Independent Community Bankers of America that meet with President Donald Trump and his administration at the White House on Monday. Kennedy is vice president of the ICBA, which has gathered in Washington D.C. this week for its 2017 Capital Summit. Roughly 1,000 of the organization’s members will discuss critical issues facing community banks and regulations that affect a small bank’s ability to make loans and create jobs. The ICBA has put forth a Plan for Prosperity, which the group calls a pro-growth platform to eliminate onerous and unnecessary regulatory burdens that inhibit lending and innovation.

Above the fold: A battered news industry can find some flickers of hope in a survey that gauges public willingness to pay for journalism, as long as its leaders plan judiciously, The Associated Press reports. A survey from the Media Insight Project finds that a little more than half of American adults regularly pay for news through newspaper and magazine subscriptions, apps on electronic devices or contributions to public media. Although they’re less likely than their parents’ generation to subscribe, close to 4 in 10 people under age 35 also pay. Younger people are also more likely to express a desire to support a news organization’s mission as a reason for subscribing, the project’s study found. The Media Insight Project is a collaboration between the American Press Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Read more.