News roundup: Big Mike’s episode of ‘Bar Rescue’ to air Sunday … 26-year Louisiana State Police veteran to be interim leader … C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA reopens after repairs for flood damage

Scheduled to air: An upcoming episode of Spike TV’s Bar Rescue will document the transformation of a popular Livingston Parish bar that came back to life after the August flood. Big Mike’s Sports Bar and Grill in Denham Springs will be featured on an episode of the show airing at 9 p.m. on Sunday. Bar Rescue is a TV show that revamps and rebrands struggling bars. News that the show was taping an episode at Big Mike’s surfaced in October, roughly two months after the waters of August’s unprecedented flood engulfed the beloved establishment. Read a Business Report cover story about Big Mike’s plan to come back from the flood, and check out pictures of the bar’s renovation.

In the meantime: Gov. John Bel Edwards has chosen a 26-year Louisiana State Police veteran from north Louisiana to lead the law enforcement agency as interim superintendent. The Associated Press reports Maj. Kevin Reeves, who commands a state police quick reaction force, will start the interim job on Saturday. He’s taking over from Col. Mike Edmonson, who retired after coming under increasing criticism for his leadership of the agency. Reeves says his primary goal will be to instill confidence in state police employees, troopers and the public. Edwards intends to have a permanent superintendent chosen by June, to present for Senate confirmation before the upcoming legislative session ends. Reeves says he’d be interested in seeking the position permanently.

Out of the water: The YMCA of the Capital Area has completed a $2.5 million renovation to repair flood damage at the C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA at 15550 Old Hammond Highway. The 60,000-square-foot facility, which took on nearly 4 feet of water in the August flood, was fully reopened to the public on Monday after reopening parts of its facility in stages. A grand reopening of the indoor aquatics facility took place on Nov. 7, with free swim lessons offered to 400 kids and preteens between the ages of 5 and 13.