News roundup: BBB-South Central Louisiana gets new CEO … Entergy beats predictions with Q2 earnings … Michigan court rules against Planet Fitness policy

Changing of the guard: The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana has tapped Carmen Million to lead the Baton Rouge-based agency as president and CEO. Million is relocating to Baton Rouge from Lake Charles, where she has worked for BBB-Southwest Louisiana for 35 years, the past 20 of which she has served as president and CEO. Million succeeds Jim Stalls, who is retiring after 45 years with the agency.

Above and beyond: Entergy Corp. reports second quarter profit of $248.9 million in an earnings report released this morning. On a per-share basis, the New Orleans-based company says it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.79 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share. The power company posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period. Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $6.85 per share. Read the full announcement.

Disclosure: A Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a former Planet Fitness customer who argued that her rights under Michigan’s consumer protection law were violated when the club did not disclose an unwritten policy that allows transgender people to use the locker room of their choice, MLive.com reports. Yvette Cormier’s lawsuit against Planet Fitness was filed in Midland County in 2015 after her membership was canceled because she warned fellow gym members over several days about seeing the transgender woman in the locker room. Read the full story.