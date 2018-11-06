News roundup: Baton Rouge schools get $100k worth of grants … US job openings dip … Disney gets last go-ahead for Fox buy

Grant writing: The Foundation for East Baton Rouge School System and Academic Distinction Fund (ADF) are partnering to bring $100,000 worth of instructional materials and supplies to schools and classrooms in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the foundation announced Monday. The two organizations are planning to invest the $100,000 in the first round of grants to teachers and schools who apply for grants through the partnership. ADF and the Foundation for EBRSS are seeking proposals from elementary, middle and high school teachers that put ideas for enhancing the quality of learning into action.

Backslide: The number of jobs posted by U.S. employers declined slightly in September but still exceeded the number of unemployed Americans and remained near a two-decade high. The report today from the Labor Department provided the latest evidence that many U.S. companies are straining to fill jobs in the face of a robust job market with low unemployment. The department said job openings declined 4% to roughly 7 million, still close to the highest levels on record dating to December 2000. The number of openings far exceeded the roughly 6 million people who were unemployed in September. Read the full story.

Mouse movement: European Union authorities say they have cleared Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets, provided Disney sells off some TV channels it controls in Europe to maintain competition. The EU’s executive Commission said today it will give its approval to the deal. Disney’s $71.3 billion deal to buy the 21st Century Fox assets, which include Marvel’s X-Men and Avengers franchises, is part of its plan to compete with tech companies such as Netflix and Amazon as the entertainment industry moves into the digital streaming era. Disney shareholders and U.S. regulators had already approved the Fox bid. Read the full story.

