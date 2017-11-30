News roundup: Baton Rouge police chief review committee holding final interviews today … Lauer says he’s ‘truly sorry’ in wake of firing over sexual misconduct allegations … Automation will displace nearly one-third of US workforce by 2030

Front and center: A committee tasked with vetting candidates for Baton Rouge police chief will hold final interviews with those seeking the job today. The Police Chief Review Selection Committee will then meet again on Thursday, Dec. 7, and choose five finalists for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to interview before making her final hiring decision. Eleven candidates passed the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service exam to be eligible for the job. Four have since withdrawn. The committee will publicly interview Murphy J. Paul, Jeremy A. Kent and Robert McGarner today. All candidates, including those interviewed on Nov. 16—Myron K. Daniels, Sharon W. Douglas, Darryl W. Honore’ and Ronald W. Stevens—will be allowed to make a closing statement to the committee at next month’s public meeting.

Continued fallout: Longtime Today show anchor Matt Lauer says in a statement that he’s “truly sorry” after allegations of sexual misconduct led to his firing, NBC reports. Lauer’s statement was a partial denial though he admitted that “there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.” Today anchor Savannah Guthrie shared Lauer’s remarks on air this morning. Lauer, 59, was fired after a colleague detailed a complaint, accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Two other women have also come forward to accuse him of inappropriate behavior. Read more.

Automation: Nearly one-third of the American workforce could be out of a job by 2030 due to automation, according to new research from McKinsey. Globally, the consulting firm estimates that between 400 million and 800 million individuals will be displaced by automation and need to find new jobs by 2030. The report notes that automation could create jobs in the long term the short term effects can be disruptive on workers. Of the total displaced globally, 75 million to 375 million may need to switch occupational categories and learn new skills. Read more.