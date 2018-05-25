News roundup: Baton Rouge nightclub under criminal investigation … New Orleans bans short term rentals from renewing licenses … Lafayette to begin clearing the way for new airport terminal

Under review: Revolution Latin Club at Florida Boulevard and Airline Highway is under criminal investigation involving federal, state and local agencies, a city prosecutor said at Thursday’s meeting of the East Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control Board, WBRZ-TV reports. At about 6 a.m. last Sunday, law enforcement found people still drinking inside the club. An unknown number of patrons and bar employees were arrested, and multiple illegal items were found including narcotics and firearms. No licensed manager was at the club at the time. ABC will hold a hearing to permanently revoke the club’s liquor permit at its meeting on June 14. Read the full story.



No vacancy: The New Orleans City Council voted Thursday to halt the growth of short-term tourist rentals like those facilitated by Airbnb and Homeaway. The council’s unanimous decision imposes a nine-month moratorium on licenses for these rentals—including renewals of existing annual licenses—while a study is made of the effects of short-term rentals. Backers of the measure said large investors have bought up properties to turn them into vacation spots—driving up New Orleans housing costs, driving out residents. The moratorium does not affect permits for people who turn over only part of their existing residences to short-term renters, like people who rent out bedrooms or half of their duplexes. Read the full story.



Demolition derby: The Lafayette Regional Airport is advertising for bids to demolish several buildings near the airport to clear the way for a new terminal that would triple the airport’s size, The Daily Advertiser reports. The airport also needs remediation of an old hangar, which contains asbestos and lead. The design of the 100,000-square-foot terminal is about 60% complete, and it was partially paid for by a penny sales tax in 2015. Once construction starts––after the demolition project––it should be finished by early 2022. Read the full story.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Monday, May 28, in observance of Memorial Day. Daily Report will not be published and will return on Tuesday, May 2. Have a safe and happy holiday.