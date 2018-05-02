News roundup: Baton Rouge to host inaugural Ten Across Water Summit … Former LSU star files grievance against NFL owners … After 108 years, Boy Scouts gets a new name

Information exchange: The Water Institute of the Gulf and Arizona State University will host the inaugural Ten Across Water Summit at the Center for Coastal and Deltaic Solutions on May 16-17. The two-day summit—held in partnership with the city-parish, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and the city of Phoenix—is invite-only. The summit explores critical issues along the Interstate 10 corridor from Los Angeles to Jacksonville, Florida. The Ten Across initiative treats the corridor as a laboratory for addressing 21st-century challenges. Get more information.

Seeking employment: NFL player and former LSU defensive back Eric Reid has filed a grievance against the league, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners. Reid, a 2013 NFL Pro Bowler, had joined former teammate Colin Kaepernick two seasons ago in kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Kaepernick wasn’t signed for the 2017 season following his release in San Francisco. Reid, 26, who continued the quarterback’s protests, became a free agent this offseason when his rookie contract with the 49ers expired. Read more.

New persona: For 108 years, the Boy Scouts of America’s flagship program has been known simply as the Boy Scouts. Now with girls soon entering the ranks, the group says that iconic name will change. The organization today announced a new name for its Boy Scouts program: Scouts BSA, effective in February. The parent organization will remain the Boy Scouts of America, and the Cub Scouts—its program serving children in grades K-5—will keep its title, as well. The organization already has started admitting girls into the Cub Scouts, and Scouts BSA begins accepting girls next year. Read more.