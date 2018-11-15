News roundup: Baton Rouge General still state’s only verified burn center … New Orleans airport adding more direct routes … FDA banning flavored e-cigarettes from convenience stores  

Certified: Baton Rouge General says its Regional Burn Center earned re-certification from the American Burn Association and American College of Surgeons, retaining its designation as the only verified burn center in the state of Louisiana, and the only one between Florida and Texas, WAFB-TV reports. BRG says only 68 burn centers across the country have earned the certification. Read the full story.

Bon voyage: Spirit Airlines is adding Denver to its list of nonstop flights at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. The daily, year-round flights to Denver International Airport begin Feb. 14, according to a news release. The announcement comes a day after Spirit said it will also add daily nonstop flights between New Orleans and Austin beginning the same day, City Business reports.



More restrictions: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced sweeping new restrictions on flavored tobacco products today, including electronic cigarettes popular among teenagers in an effort to prevent a new generation of nicotine addicts, Reuters reports. Only tobacco, mint and menthol e-cigarette flavors can be sold at most traditional retail outlets, while other fruit- or sweet-flavored varieties can now only be sold at age-restricted stores or through online merchants that use age-verification checks. Read the full story.