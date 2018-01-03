News roundup: Baton Rouge General partners with Dutchtown clinic … Gulf Coast Bank & Trust opens second Denham Springs loan office … Dow joins list of registered apprenticeship programs in Louisiana

On the grow: Baton Rouge General Medical Center is expanding its clinic network by partnering with Dutchtown Urgent Care in Geismar. The partnership will bring the Dutchtown clinic under the BRG umbrella and make it a part of the General Health System network. Dutchtown Urgent Care treats common illnesses and injuries including allergies, colds, eye swelling, fever, heartburn, nausea, sprains and strains. It also features a lab, X-ray machine and an EKG for more moderate injuries.

Doubling down: Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co. is opening a second loan production office in Denham Springs at 1234 Del Este Avenue, Suite 302. The New Orleans-based bank’s existing office in Denham Springs is located on South Range Avenue. The new location will be managed by mortgage originators Christie Stroncheck and Reigni Carpenter. Home Loan Division President Jeff Rousseau says the bank continues to see growth in Livingston Parish and is following the footprint of its customers. With $1.6 billion in assets, the bank has 19 branches across southeast Louisiana and more than 30 mortgage lenders in Louisiana and Florida.

Registered: Dow Chemical Company has become the latest company to register its apprenticeship program with the state, the Louisiana Workforce Commission announced today. The three-year Dow U.S. Apprenticeship Program is offered through River Parishes Community College and South Central Louisiana Technical College. Classroom instruction and on-the-job training are provided for instrument electrical technicians, chemical process technicians and millwrights. Apprentices earn a starting salary of $14 per hour with gradual increases. Read more.