News roundup: Baton Rouge General opens after hours clinic … Poor Baton Rouge children have a 7.2% chance of climbing the income ladder to the top … Rumors swirl of new LIGO discovery

After hours: Baton Rouge General has opened its first after hours clinic today. The new Express Care Clinic is located at the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet Boulevard campus on Picardy Avenue. The clinic—open from noon to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday—accepts walk-in patients of all ages with common illnesses like allergies, cold, heartburn, nausea, sprains and strains. The clinic also offers lab, X-ray exams and EKGs. The Baton Rouge General Physicians—General Health System’s physician group—has 20 traditional clinics throughout the Baton Rouge area.

Up the ladder: Poor Baton Rouge children raised in the bottom fifth income distribution level have a 7.2% chance of rising to the top fifth, a new study on upward income mobility in the United States has found. The New York Times reports the study—based on millions of anonymous earnings records and being released this week by a team of top academic economists—is the first with enough data to compare upward mobility across metropolitan areas. Climbing the income ladder occurs less often in the Southeast and industrial Midwest, the data shows. By contrast, some of the highest rates occur in the Northeast, Great Plains and West. Read more The New York Times.

Ripple effect: Rumors are swirling that scientists from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO, have made another groundbreaking scientific discovery, according to Forbes reports. The Livingston Parish observatory has reportedly witnessed a collision between two neutron stars, which would have produced ripples in spacetime. A tweet from a University of Texas astrophysics sparked the rumor, which was followed by the reports that instruments at LIGO detected the colliding stars. LIGO officials have refused to confirm the rumors. Read more from Forbes.