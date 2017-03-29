News roundup: Baton Rouge firm completes $115M financing deal to build upscale Texas hotel … Maryland-based senior care provider looking to make Baton Rouge acquisition … US house sends bill to Trump blocking online privacy regulation

Done deal: Baton Rouge-based Provident Resources Group says it has received the financing needed to break ground on a $115 million upscale convention center and hotel in Irving, Texas. In a news release, Provident, a nonprofit development firm, says the 350-room hotel will be operated by Marriott Hotels under the Westin Brand. The Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel will span 16,000 square feet and include a ballroom, meeting spaces, parking garage, retail and restaurant facilities. Dallas-based Preston Hollow Capital provided the financing for the construction of the hotel, which will be adjacent to the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and The Music Factory in the city’s entertainment district.

Looking at Louisiana: In-home senior care provider Senior Helpers says it’s seeking to acquire private in-home care businesses in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The Maryland-based franchisor says the planned acquisitions are part of its 2017 growth plans. Senior Helpers was purchased by Altaris Capital Partners late last year in a move that allows the provider to bring new companies under its umbrella, and expand into Baton Rouge and New Orleans territories. “We’re going to continue to expand in our franchise development, and look at some corporate acquisitions of independent home care companies in areas where we don’t have franchise locations sold. We now have access to the capital to do that, and it’s an exciting time for us in that regard,” Senior Helpers CEO Peter Ross says in statement.

Awaiting a signature: Congress has sent President Donald Trump legislation that would kill an online privacy regulation, a move that The Associated Press reports could eventually allow internet providers such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to sell the browsing habits of their customers. The Federal Communications Commission rule issued in October was designed to give consumers greater control over how internet service providers share information. But critics said the rule would have stifled innovation and picked winners and losers among Internet companies. The House voted 215-205 to reject the rule, with 15 Republicans siding with Democrats in the effort to keep the rule in place.The Senate had already voted to the block it. Read the full story.