News roundup: Baton Rouge entrepreneur finalist for EY award … Lyft, Uber change sexual misconduct policies … Gap apologizes for China map T-shirt that didn’t show Taiwan

Shining star: John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Award in the Gulf Coast Area, the bank and Ernst & Young announced in a news release. The program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling, and D’Angelo was selected as a finalist by a panel of judges. Award winners will be announced at an EY gala in Houston on June 14. Investar opened in 2006 in Baton Rouge, operating from inside a trailer, and has grown to a $1.6 billion bank.

Taxi!: Lyft’s ride-hailing service is following Uber’s example and dropping a requirement that complaints about sexual misconduct be heard in private arbitration, The Associated Press reports. Now, drivers and passengers can pursue claims of sexual harassment in open courtrooms. Lyft announced its decision hours after Uber changed its policy in an effort to regain lost public favor after a wave of revelations and allegations about the company’s poor behavior.

On trend: Clothing retailer Gap is now among a growing list of corporations to apologize for a perceived slight against China’s sovereignty after selling T-shirts with a map of China that excluded self-ruled Taiwan, the disputed South China Sea and southern Tibet. Gap immediately pulled the T-shirt from stores and issued an apology to the country, after seeing the shirt circulating social media drawing hundreds of complaints. Delta Air Lines, hotel operator Marriott and fashion brand Zara are among other businesses that have apologized to China for referring to Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Tibet as countries on websites or promotional material. Mercedes-Benz also said sorry for quoting the Dalai Lama on social media. The Tibetan spiritual leader is reviled by Beijing.