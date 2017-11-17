News roundup: Basis charter school to begin construction on Airline … CenturyLink eliminates 165 jobs following Level 3 acquisition … Tigerama returns to LSU Union Theater

Going up: Permits have been pulled for the $9 million charter school Arizona-based Basis Curriculum Schools is building at the intersection of Stumberg Lane and Airline Highway, near Woman’s Hospital. The school will span 39,974 square feet and will house elementary and middle school students, the permit says. Basis plans to open the school in 2018—initially for grades K-5. The school will eventually expand to include students through 12th grade.

Pink slips: CenturyLink has eliminated 165 jobs companywide, including 35 at its corporate headquarters in Monroe, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports. The layoffs are a result of redundancies created through the company’s $34 billion acquisition of Colorado-based Level 3 Communications. The eliminated jobs were IT positions in Product Development and Technology. CenturyLink closed on the deal to acquire Level 3 Communications on Nov. 1. Read more.

Purple and gold: Tigerama, the long-running fundraiser for the LSU Department of Bands, is returning to its roots this year, with its first show outside of Baton Rouge in years. Along with a performance at the LSU Union Theater on Monday, a show will also be held at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans on Tuesday. The musical extravaganza, which began 35 years ago as a tour to recruit musicians from across the state, features The Golden Band from Tigerland, LSU Wind Ensemble, LSU Symphonic Winds, Golden Girls and Colorguard. Proceeds support the LSU Tiger Marching Band and the Department of Bands in the LSU School of Music. Admission starts at $10 for the Baton Rouge show; $20 for the New Orleans show. Get more information.