News roundup: Assembly Required conference to focus on Masters of the Story … Target jumps into voice-activated shopping … This year could be the turning point for electric vehicles

Story time: Tickets are on sale for the third installment of ThreeSixtyEight’s Assembly Required conference series. Called Masters of the Story, the event will take place from 2-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Baton Rouge Community College. Speakers include Jon Youshaei, head of creator product marketing at Youtube, and Sarah Anthony, producer of HBO’s The Defiant Ones. Assembly Required aims to draw people who want to creatively and actively improve their community. General admission tickets are $50. Get complete event details, see the full lineup of speakers and get tickets.

All ears: Target is jumping into voice-activated shopping as it deepens its relationship with Google, offering thousands of items found in the store except for perishables like fruit and milk. The move is happening as Google says shopping will be available later this year through Google Assistant on iPhone and Android phones, joining its Google Home device and Android TV. So shoppers can shout out orders to their phone while they’re running around doing errands or just walking. The Associated Press has the full story.

Picking up speed: Electric vehicles no longer seem like a futuristic fever dream, but they remain a rarity on American streets, accounting for less than 1% of the nation’s auto sales, according to automotive website Edmunds.com. Nonetheless, The Washington Post reports future auto historians may look back and pinpoint 2017 as the year electric vehicles went from a promising progressive fad to an industry-wide inevitability. Experts point to three developments as the turning point: China’s plans to scrap internal combustion engines; the unveiling of Tesla’s Model 3; and major automakers announcing plans for “all-electric futures.” Read more.