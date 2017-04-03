News roundup: Arizona-based Discount Tire opens first Louisiana store in Prairieville … Cheniere completes 100th LNG export … Weekly unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana decrease

Now open: Scottsdale, Arizona-based Discount Tire Company has opened its first Louisiana location at 37361 Market Place Dr., near Oak Grove Community Park, in Prairieville. Discount Tire bills itself as the world’s largest tire and wheel retailer. A spokesperson for the company says the store officially opened on Friday. Louisiana is the tenth state Discount Tire has expanded into since 2013. The retailer has more than 925 stores across 33 states.

Out to sea: Cheniere Energy has exported its 100th cargo of liquefied natural gas. FuelFix.com reports the Houston company, which is the nation’s sole exporter of LNG, recently completed and began operating a third LNG liquefaction unit at its Sabine Pass terminal in Lake Charles. A fourth unit, called an LNG train, is expected to come online this fall. In February 2016, Cheniere became the first company to ship LNG from the contiguous United States in more than 50 years. Other companies are developing LNG export projects, but they’re yet to come online. In just over a year, Cheniere has delivered cargoes to 18 countries on five continents. Read more.

Down and up: Weekly unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Mar. 25 decreased to 2,571 from the previous week’s total of 2,587, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. For the comparable week a year ago, 2,497 initial claims were filed. The four-week moving average—a less volatile measure of claims—increased to 2,426 from the previous week’s average of 2,351. Continued unemployment insurance weeks claimed for the week ending Mar. 25 increased to 21,759 from the previous week’s total of 21,075. Continued weeks claimed were below the comparable figure of 22,799 for the week ending Mar. 26, 2016. Read more.