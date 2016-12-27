News roundup: More Americans retiring outside of US … Appeals court revives Clinton email lawsuit … Panasonic to invest $256M in Tesla’s US production facility

Packing up: A growing number of Americans are retiring outside of the United States. The Associated Press reports the number of Americans retiring abroad grew 17% between 2010 and 2015 and is expected to increase over the next 10 years as more baby boomers retire. Just under 400,000 American retirees are now living elsewhere, according to the Social Security Administration. The countries they have chosen most often: Canada, Japan, Mexico, Germany and the United Kingdom. Retirees most often cite the cost of living as the reason for moving away. Read the full story.

Revived: In a new legal development in the controversy over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails, an appeals court today reversed a lower court ruling and said two U.S. government agencies should have done more to recover the emails. As Reuters reports, the ruling from Judge Stephen Williams, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, revives one of a number of legal challenges involving Clinton’s handling of government emails when she was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013. Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, used a private email server housed at her New York home to handle State Department emails. She handed over 55,000 emails to U.S. officials probing that system, but did not release about 30,000 she said were personal and not work related. Read the full story.

Big investment: Panasonic Corp. will invest more than $256 million in a New York production facility of Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors to make photovoltaic cells and modules, deepening a partnership of the two companies. Reuters reports the two companies plan to start production of PV modules in the summer of 2017 and increase to one gigawatt of module production by 2019. The plan is part of the solar partnership that the two companies first announced in October, but they did not disclose investment details. Tesla is working exclusively with longtime partner Panasonic to supply batteries for its upcoming Model 3, the company’s first mass-market car. Panasonic is also the exclusive supplier of batteries to Tesla’s Model S and Model X. Read the full story.