News roundup: Alexander’s Highland Market launches delivery service … DOTD, Capital Region officials to launch ride sharing program … Amedisys acquires coverage area in western Kentucky

En route: Alexander’s Highland Market has joined the growing list of national chains and local grocers offering in-store pick-up and grocery delivery. The store launched the service today, making it available to residents in south Baton Rouge and north Ascension Parish. Customers can go online and create a shopping account. During checkout, shoppers can choose a pick-up or delivery time. A personal shopper will fulfill the orders, and customers will receive a notification once the order is ready. The cost of the delivery service is $19.99 and requires a $100 order minimum. There is no charge for in-store pickup.

Ticket to ride: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is launching a new ride sharing program in the Capital Region in an effort to reduce traffic congestion. State officials, Capital Region elected officials and Capital Area Transit System CEO Bill Deville will announce complete details of the Commuter Krewe of Louisiana program on Tuesday at DOTD headquarters downtown.

Here’s the deal: Baton Rouge-based hospice and health care company Amedisys has acquired the right to operate in 10 counties in western Kentucky from Christian Care Communities. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Read more.