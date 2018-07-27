News roundup: Adams and Reese taps Mathews to lead Baton Rouge law office … Epilepsy Foundation of Louisiana rebrands … Ascension Parish sheriff says he’ll step down if daughter is elected judge

Taking the reins: Adams and Reese has a new partner in charge of it’s Baton Rouge law office. Since the beginning of this month, Kellen J. Mathews has been overseeing the office, the firm announced Thursday. Mathews, an LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center graduate, joined the firm in 2012 and is a partner in its litigation practice group. Adams and Reese has 17 partners in charge in its 18 offices throughout the southern U.S. and Washington, D.C.

National split: The former Epilepsy Foundation of Louisiana is relaunching as Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana, a statewide organization dedicated to providing support, care and service to Louisianans with epilepsy as well as their families, caregivers, and communities, The NonProfit Times reports. Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana was founded in the wake of the Epilepsy Foundation of America’s disaffiliation on July 22 of several state affiliates, following disagreements about that organization’s direction. Read the full story.

Two step: Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley says he will resign from his post should his daughter, Erin Wiley Lanoux, be elected to serve as Ascension Parish Court Judge in the Nov. 6 election. To avoid any conflict of interest, Wiley says he will opt to take an early retirement prior to his daughter’s swearing in so that the two would not serve at the same time.